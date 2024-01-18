The Ghana Education Service has instructed Regional Directors of Education to ensure that school heads accept both electronic and handwritten lesson notes in printed or email format.

This decision was made in response to conflicts between teachers and school heads over the submission of lesson notes.

Previously, teachers were required to submit handwritten notes for review, with non-compliance potentially leading to consequences.

However, some teachers have been submitting lessons electronically, leading to disagreements and complications.

In a statement dated January 17, 2024, the GES gave teachers the option to submit notes either manually or electronically, in person or via email. The statement emphasizes that school heads must comply with and respect this decision.

