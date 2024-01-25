The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a roadmap to hire a new coach for the Black Stars.

It has thus named a five-member search committee to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the Executive Council for approval.

This follows the sacking of Chris Hughton from the post on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after Ghana’s poor performance at AFCON 2023.

The search committee will be chaired by Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Mark Addo.

Legal Practitioner and former lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Ace Ankomah (Esq.) will act as Vice Chairman of the search committee, with Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as members.

The search committee according to the GFA has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.

A detailed Job Description for the head coach position of the Black Stars will be published soon, the GFA said.

“However, an abbreviated version of the criteria for the selection of the next head coach are as follows:

1. The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football

2. Must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments our DNA

3. Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years of coaching experience

4. Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent

5. Proven disciplinarian, tactician and leadership skills.”

Sports Ministry to announce plan, roadmap for revival of Black Stars

In a related development, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has bemoaned the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

In the statement, the Sports Ministry expressed massive disappointment over the Black Stars’ failure to progress from the group stage for the second consecutive AFCON edition.

The Black Stars lost 1-2 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique, respectively, ranking third in Group B with two points.

Following back-to-back exits from the AFCON, the Sports Ministry said there was a need to restructure Ghana’s football system stating, “This points to the urgent need for a comprehensive diagnosis and restructuring of Ghana football.”

It thus assured that: “In the coming days, the Ministry, in consultation with national team stakeholders, will announce a strategic plan to identify the causes and the road map towards the revival of the Black Stars. We recognize the urgent necessity to address the underlying issues and are poised to embrace a holistic approach towards rebuilding and reviving our football. This is crucial and pertinent, not only for the Black Stars and the followers of Ghana football but also for every aspiring young Ghanaian footballer.”