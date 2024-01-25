The Ministry of Youth and Sports has bemoaned the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

In the statement the Sports Ministry expressed massive disappointment over the Black Stars’ failure to progress from the group stage for the second consecutive AFCON edition.

The Black Stars lost 1-2 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique, respectively, ranking third in Group B with two points.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports profoundly shares the disappointment and devastation of echoing through the hearts of millions of Ghanaians and followers of Ghana football both home and abroad,” the Ministry added in its statement.

Following back-to-back exits from the AFCON, the Sports Ministry said there was the need to restructure Ghana’s football system stating, “This clearly points to the urgent need for a comprehensive diagnosis and restructuring of Ghana football.”

It thus assured that: “In the coming days, the Ministry, in consultation with national team stakeholders, will announce a strategic plan to identify the causes and the road map towards the revival of the Black Stars. We recognize the urgent necessity to address the underlying issues and are poised to embrace holistic approach towards rebuilding and reviving our football. This is crucial and pertinent, not only for the Black Stars and the followers of Ghana football, but also for every aspiring young Ghanaian footballer.”

Click here to read the full statement.

—

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital