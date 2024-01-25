The President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has appealed to media houses and journalists to institute a media blackout on the Minister of Fisheries and Member of the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

This comes after the police’s failure to make an arrest on persons who physically assaulted David Kobina, a journalist with Cape FM in the Central Region during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirant vetting.

Addressing the media, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said the silence of the NPP and the police in addressing the matter is disturbing, hence the call for a total media blackout.

“We submitted written petitions to the NPP with some demands, and the deadline has long passed, but we regret to announce that nothing has been done, and we are forced to advise ourselves in the light of the cold silence.”

“Considering the unabated cases of attacks against journalists and other media practitioners in recent times and the intel we have picked, and having consulted with our partner institutions, we call for all media houses to give a total media blackout to Mavis Hawa Koomson and stay away from her as the minister of state because we believe there are thugs around the MP who pose a threat to the lives of journalists and other media practitioners.”

