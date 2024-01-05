In the heartbeat of Africa, the anticipation for AFCON2023 resonates louder than the beats of a djembe drum. Ghanaians, passionate about their football, have outlined five unwavering expectations from Coach Chris Hughton.

As the Black Stars gear up for the continental showdown, failure to address these concerns could spell disaster.

Four unforgivable sins:

Ghanaian football fans are unforgiving when it comes to their beloved Black Stars, and Coach Hughton is under the spotlight. The scars from a humiliating defeat against the USA and conceding four goals against both the USA and Mexico still sting. The nostalgia of Otto Addo’s era, where the Black Stars scored with flair, contrasts sharply with Hughton’s struggle against seemingly less formidable opponents. The call is clear – improvement is not just an option; it’s a necessity.

Dede Ayew’s Starting Role:

Andre Ayew’s legacy is etched in the annals of Ghanaian football, yet the time has come for new stars to shine. The call for Kudus, Nuamah, and Bukari to step up is loud, and anything aside from Dede Ayew starting is deemed ‘Haram.’ It’s a changing of the guard, and Ghana needs these rising stars to carry the torch with confidence and vigor.

Kudus Leading the Attack:

The tactical shift is imperative. Kudus, with his lethal goal-scoring instinct showcased at Ajax and West Ham, should spearhead the attack. No more experiments with misplaced strategies. Let Inaki and Jordan Ayew flank him, creating a trio that promises to bring glory back to the Black Stars. It’s time to unleash Mohammed Kudus on the African defense and witness the magic unfold in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire.

Ashimeru and Lamptey: Ghana’s Trump Cards:

With injuries sidelining key players, the spotlight turns to Ashimeru and Lamptey, the dynamic duo from Wafa. Their ability to progress the ball and orchestrate midfield affairs is unmatched. Coach Hughton must play these cards wisely, ensuring they dictate the rhythm against Cape Verde. The magic lies in their synergy, and Ghana’s AFCON hopes hinge on their inclusion.

Playing with Pride:

As the Black Stars take center stage, nostalgia for the Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and Kevin Prince Boateng era looms large. The call is not just for skill but for pride and passion reminiscent of a time when legends played with the heart and drew admiration even from iconic figures like Nelson and Winnie Mandela. In a nation seeking hope amidst economic challenges, a passionate performance at AFCON2023 could be the catalyst for revival.

Ghana’s journey in AFCON2023 is not just a quest for glory on the pitch; it’s a beacon of hope for a nation yearning for resurgence. Coach Hughton, heed these calls, for the Black Stars carry the dreams and aspirations of an entire nation. The time for redemption is now, and failure to address these non-negotiables could see Ghana’s hopes dashed on the unforgiving African turf. The battle cry echoes, and only with passion, pride, and strategic prowess can the Black Stars emerge triumphant in Côte d’Ivoire.