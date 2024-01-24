The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is urging transport operators to continue charging their current fares as they engage the government on its decision to increase fares by 20%.

This call follows an inconclusive meeting between the union and the government.

The Industrial Relations Officer of the union, Abass Moro, expressed optimism to Citi News, conveying hope for a resolution as their engagement with the government continues.

“We made our grievances known, and they also told us their side. Finally, we have to go back and have another meeting. We will use your medium to tell our people [drivers] that where we have got to, we are pleading that they should still maintain what we are taking for now until we come out very clearly. So that nobody will say drivers are taking advantage of them. It’s our business that we are trying to defend,” Abbas Moro stated.

The recently passed Emissions Levy Bill by Parliament imposes an annual fee of GH¢100 on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, starting from January 2024.

The government aims to promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources for vehicle power through this tax, aligning with its commitment to climate-positive actions and carbon offset initiatives.

In response to these developments, the GPRTU has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, urging reconsideration of the Emission Levy Bill.

