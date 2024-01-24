Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has refuted rumours of her death.

The veteran actress used her TikTok page to show her fans that she is alive and currently residing in the United States of America (USA).

Mercy Asiedu expressed her frustration with Amazing TV, a YouTube channel, for spreading the false reports.

She was upset about the fear and panic that the rumours have caused to her family, friends, and fans.

The actress assured her fans and well-wishers that she is alive and healthy, and advised them to disregard the misleading reports.

Watch the video below