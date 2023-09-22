On Thursday, September 21, 2023, a protest against the high cost of living, leadership failure in resolving economic challenges, poor road infrastructure (#FixTheMotorWay), galamsey, corruption and greed dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse was organised in Ghana by the Democracy Hub.

Unfortunately, the protest was met with police brutality, even though the right to assemble and protest is protected by law. Unarmed and impassioned Ghanaians who had gathered at the 37 Trotro station earlier Thursday morning were arrested and allegedly beaten up by the police.

The incident sparked outrage on Twitter (now X), which coincidentally happened to be a national memorial holiday for Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

A number of Ghanaian celebrities have added their voices to the calls for the release of the protestors following their arrest during the demonstration.

Below are some of the Ghanaian celebrities who have reacted to the protest.