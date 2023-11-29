Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has attributed the collapse of the Kumawood movie industry to his sidelining for roles at the time.

Speaking on Kumasi-based radio Ezra FM, Agya Koo claimed that his exclusion at the time significantly impacted the industry, particularly because he remains the most marketable Ghanaian actor.

“They sidelined me, and now they blame the emergence of CDs for the collapse of the industry, which is not true. But they will not accept this fact,” Agya Koo lamented.

The veteran actor recalled the once vibrant Kumawood industry, noting that his name was synonymous with Ghanaian cinema, especially among the Ghanaian diaspora, notably in the USA.

He emphasised that inquiries about Ghanaian movies would invariably include the key question:

“Is Agya Koo part of the cast?” This, according to him, was evidence of his unmatched marketability and influence at the time until he was sidelined.

“Though I was not the only one acting at the time when people wanted to watch Ghanaian movies, they mentioned the name Agya Koo. Why didn’t they ask for someone else’s name?” he stated.

Agya Koo’s sidelining coincided with the emergence of CDs, which some industry players cite as the primary reason for Kumawood’s decline. However, Agya Koo maintains that his exclusion played a more significant role.

“The emergence of CDs might have contributed, but it’s not the main reason. I was the one pulling people to the cinemas, and when I was sidelined, the industry started to decline,” Agya Koo asserted.