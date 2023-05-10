The owner of Dabo Football Club and popular Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo is currently trending on social media.

The diminutive actor is trending following an interview he granted Spanish TV Marca after the Semi-final first leg of the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The first leg which took place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Spain ended in a 1-1 scoreline. Danger man, Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal for Real Madrid in the first half before Kevin De Bruyne equalized in the second half for Man City.

Dabo, who is currently on a European tour, was at the stadium. While asking fans at the Stadium to reveal their thoughts about the match, Marca interviewed Yaw Dabo whose interesting thoughts prompted the interviewer to ask for his age.

The Kumawood actor hysterically answered that he was 24, which was surprising given his long-standing career as an actor on screen.

His hysterical interview on Spanish TV has made him a trending topic among Ghanaians and football fans worldwide.

Watch the interview below: