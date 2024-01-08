The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has refuted claims that he attacked the judiciary during his media address last year.

Mr. Agyebeng, in a press conference in November 2023, expressed dissatisfaction with the judiciary’s handling of cases his office brought before the law interpretation arm of the government.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor encountered several setbacks in cases it was prosecuting.

After his address to the media, he was heavily criticized by some people.

In an interview with Bernard Koku Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, on Monday, Kissi Agyebeng clarified that he was only highlighting some red flags obstructing the country’s fight against corruption.

“I wasn’t looking for sympathy. Those who were responding to me negatively thought I was attacking the judiciary. I wasn’t attacking the judiciary. What I was doing was pointing out things that, in our evaluation, we thought were not right,” he insisted.

He further explained that Ghana’s fight against corruption could be compromised if such bottlenecks were not addressed.

“Maybe my demeanour suggested some frustration, but you don’t deliver sombre news with a smiling face. I was sounding an alarm that we ought to rework the way we were doing things otherwise there was this sector that if we continued on the path that we were, from my evaluation, we were going to lose the fight against corruption. I was like a gong-gong beater sounding an alarm.”

“That is my mandate as the Special Prosecutor of the republic to draw our minds to where we are in the fight against corruption, what we are doing, and we are getting it right and what we are doing that we are not getting it right, and how we ought to restructure things and reverse the negatives and highlight the positives to set us on a proper footing for the fight against corruption.”