Charity-driven corporate entity, Yoga Business Group, has donated assorted items, including beverages, detergents, toiletries, and an undisclosed amount of money to the renal units of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The gesture is part of the organization’s annual charity drive and a strategic effort to address the recent dialysis crisis in the country.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the exercise, the executive director of the group, Sampson Addei Boakye, emphasized the group’s commitment to giving back to society and underscored the need for a collective effort to mitigate the menace.

“Kidney diseases are not reserved for the young or old; they can happen to anyone. I am, therefore, appealing to private individuals and corporate entities to come to the aid of these patients. The cost of dialysis treatment, especially in these hard economic times, makes their plight even worse.”

Additionally, the President of the Renal Patients Association of Ghana, Baffuor Kojo Ahenkorah, while expressing appreciation for the group’s kind gesture, renewed calls for the inclusion of dialysis treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The point is when they pay the National Health Insurance, it goes to the consolidated fund, and they sometimes don’t make full disbursement for health coverage; that’s why you see the scheme not being functional at some health facilities. Once they include dialysis treatment in the scheme and make a full disbursement for it, I believe it can be achieved. Some countries on the continent are doing it, and nothing should prevent us from doing it too.”