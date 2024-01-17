President Nana Akufo-Addo has explained that he overlooked development in Ekumfi because they voted Francis Ato Cudjoe out of parliament in the 2020 elections.

The president, in an interaction with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House, expressed his dissatisfaction with the voting pattern in the Ekumfi constituency, which he intimated led to Ato Cudjoe’s ousting from Ghana’s Parliament.

He bemoaned that, despite making “him [Ato Cudjoe] a deputy minister,” the constituents still voted him out.

“Ato Cudjoe was your MP and I made him a Deputy Minister and you voted him out in the last elections and because of that, I did not pay attention to development in your area, I have to be honest with you but since you have brought it up I will pay attention to it.”

The traditional leaders were at the Jubilee House to appeal to the president to send in development to enhance the living standards of their people.

Despite losing the 2016 parliamentary election, Abeiku Crentsil came back in 2020 to defeat Francis Ato Cudjoe.

Having listened to their plea, President Akufo-Addo assured them that, despite his disappointment, he would do his best to develop the area.

