The UN’s top court rules that Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but stops short of ordering an immediate halt to operations.

Judges at the International Court of Justice delivered an interim ruling in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Riyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian foreign minister, says the judges ruled “in favour of humanity and international law.”

Meanwhile, PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “continue to defend ourselves and our citizens while adhering to international law.”

A verdict on South Africa’s allegation of genocide is not expected for years; Israel strongly denies the accusation, calling it “baseless.”

Meanwhile, US media report that the head of the CIA is due to meet Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials in the coming days to discuss a new potential ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel’s retaliatory attacks in Gaza have killed 25,900 people, mostly women and children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

The current war began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,300 people, mostly civilians, and taking 240 hostages.

