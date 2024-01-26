A senior member of the political party Fatah – the West Bank’s ruling party and a bitter rival of Hamas – has welcomed the ICJ’s provisional ruling.

Sabri Saidam tells the BBC that Israel has been handed a “yellow card” but Fatah is waiting to see how Israel responds and what happens in terms of implementing the ICJ’s measures.

“We would like to see a cessation of hostilities and a sabotage of the entire plan of displacing Palestinians and to allow for aid to come in and the reconstruction of Gaza but most importantly for every Palestinian to see an end to conflict,” says Saidam.

He adds that while the ICJ ruling is a “step in the right direction”, he believes many Palestinians will feel it is too little too late.

Saidam says the issue over the conflict with Israel “is no longer about Hamas” but about the future of the Palestinians as a people.

Israel has repeatedly stated that the aims of its offensive in Gaza are to eliminate Hamas and free the hostages.

