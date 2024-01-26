The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson, has urged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to reconsider its blacklisting decision against her.

The GJA, on Thursday, January 25, directed journalists to blacklist any activities involving the Minister due to an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting in Cape Coast.

In a statement issued by her Press Secretary, Kabore Awudu Moro, the Awutu Senya East MP “expresses deep concern regarding the recent decision by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to blacklist any activities involving the Honourable Minister due to an alleged attack on a journalist during the NPP’s parliamentary aspirants’ vetting in Cape Coast. While unequivocally condemning the reported incident, the Honorable Minister vehemently denies all accusations leveled against her and her associates.”

“Acknowledging the vital role of the media in our democracy, the Minister is committed to fostering an environment that safeguards journalists in their duty. The Honourable Minister urges the GJA leadership to reconsider the blacklisting decision, emphasizing the absence of evidence implicating her in the incident.”

She called for trust in the Ghana Police Service’s ongoing investigation to apprehend the alleged attacker.

“In the spirit of collaboration, the Office of the Honourable Minister will initiate a dialogue with the GJA leadership in the coming days to address any misunderstandings and chart a way forward, fostering a constructive relationship between the Minister and the media,” she added.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

Press Release – Urgent Announcement**

End!

Kabore, Awudu Moro

Press Secretary to Hon. MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON

