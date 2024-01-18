The University of Professional Studies, Accra, has issued a disclaimer regarding a website purportedly offering its courses.

UPSA argued that a fake website, identified by its management, is providing courses, requirements, and admission information for prospective students at the university.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of UPSA, Dr. Korye Anim-Wright, dated January 17, 2024, he cautioned the public and prospective students to disregard any information on other websites and stick to the university’s official website.

“The general public is hereby informed that the University of Professional Studies Accra has only one website – www.upsa.edu.gh on which details of programmes offered, and admission requirements by the university are listed. We entreat prospective students and the public to disregard the information on other websites and only refer to www.upsa.edu.gh for official information on, from and about the University’s programme offerings and other admission-related information.”

