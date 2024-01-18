The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it has commenced an investigation into the government’s payroll system.

In its half-year report released on December 29, 2023, the OSP stated that its assessment and investigation are aimed at removing non-existent names and recovering wrongful payments.

It cautioned that persons suspected to be culpable of committing any offence will be prosecuted.

“The Office has commenced corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the Government of Ghana payroll administration. The assessment and investigation are especially aimed at isolating and removing non-existent names, recovering wrongful payments, and the prosecution of persons suspected to be culpable for any offence(s).”

The OSP emphasized that it is collaborating with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to conduct the investigation.

“A joint project team of selected staff of the two institutions has been formed for the purpose,” OSP stated in its report.

The investigation and assessment, according to the OSP, cover all banks and employees on the government payroll.

“The exercise is being carried out in two phases. Phase I covers the Ghana Education Service and the health institutions. Phase II covers all other Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.”

The Office said it is also investigating one hundred and fifty-two (152) other cases at various levels of consideration.

“These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage. This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.

———

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital