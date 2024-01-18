The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for claiming that he sidelined the Ekumfi constituency from enjoying the national cake because the constituents voted against the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the area.

The NDC argued that the president’s comment is unpresidential and reflects his ‘vindictive’ nature.

President Akufo-Addo made the revelation while speaking to some traditional leaders from Ekumfi who paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

He said he was disappointed and denied Ekumfi the needed development because the constituents during the 2020 polls voted out Francis Ato Cudjoe, whom he had appointed as Deputy Minister.

He later pledged to turn his attention to the constituency.

Reacting to these comments, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy Secretary of the NDC, emphasized in an interview on Eyewitness News on Wednesday that it was inappropriate for President Akufo-Addo to address the family of a late former president in such a manner.

“It seems that if the president was speaking to somebody like me, it would have been acceptable, but the president being the president of the Republic of Ghana was speaking to the family, direct family members of a late former president [John Evans Atta Mills]. So, to have made such comments, for us, is unpresidential.”

“It just reflects the nature of the president we have, who is so vindictive and believes that he prioritizes politics over development. That is why his government is failing,” Mr. Gbande stated.

