The Ministry of Transport has asked the public to disregard the purported increase in transport fares by the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana and the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 17, the Ministry said, “There has not been any negotiation with the transport operators for a review of the transport fares. We therefore urge the general public to disregard the purported increase.”

“When it becomes necessary for such negotiations and the decisions are taken, the general public will be appropriately informed, as has been done in the past.”

The Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, in a press release, stated that the said increment in fares was a result of a “substantial rise in the costs of lubricants and spare parts, coupled with increment on DVLA service charges” which it indicated is having a significant impact on the livelihoods of its members.

The transport operators also lamented the high cost of maintenance and repairs.

“The proposal for a fare increase aims to address the drivers’ financial challenges and ensure the sustainability of the public transportation industry in Ghana,” the commercial transport operators added in the press release.

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) also issued a press release claiming that at a national management meeting held at the Trades Union House on 16th January 2024, it was resolved that transport fares be adjusted upwards by 20% across all loading points of the union effective 24th January 2024.

