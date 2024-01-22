An Immigration Officer stationed at the Holuta-Klave Border in the Ho West District has been remanded into prison custody by the Ho Magistrate Court.

The officer, Isaac Oppong, is accused of involvement in the killing of a 25-year-old motor-rider, Christian Dake, who was allegedly smuggling cooking oil through an unauthorized route into the country.

The court heard that the officer instructed the deceased to stop, but he sped off, leading to a chase.

The prosecution, presented by Sergeant Otibi Gyan, stated that during the arrest, a struggle ensued, resulting in the suspect’s firearm accidentally discharging. The deceased was pronounced dead at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Despite a plea from the suspect’s lawyer to have him remanded at the Immigration Headquarters in Accra, the court denied the request, citing the need for a smooth investigation.

The case has been adjourned to March 19, 2024, and the suspect remains in prison custody in Ho.

The family of the deceased expressed dissatisfaction with Immigration’s handling of the case.

———————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital