An 84-year-old man has died after a car in which he was a passenger crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth on Sunday, Police Scotland says.

Isha’s strong winds and heavy rain have also caused travel disruption and left tens of thousands of homes without electricity.

Parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland have seen their strongest winds in 10 to 20 years; gusts of up to 99mph (159km/h) were recorded in Northumberland.

About 45,000 people in Northern Ireland were without power overnight, as well as 8,000 in north-west England, and 3,000 in Wales.

The Sellafield nuclear site suspended operations. The government said in a staff update there were no safety issues.

Network Rail says it expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended until around 12:00 GMT after “a wild night”, but a good service is expected in most of England and Wales.

