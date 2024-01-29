Iran denies it was involved in the drone attack which killed three US troops and injured 34 on a US base in Jordan, near the Syria border.

US President Joe Biden said the attack had been carried out by Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

“We shall respond,” he said at a campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday.

It is the first time US soldiers have been killed by strikes in the region after Hamas’ 7 October attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza.

US media report the attack was on Tower 22, in north-east Jordan.

It has sparked fears of an escalation in the conflict in the region.

