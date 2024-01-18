Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to lead the 24-hour Economy Walk scheduled for Wednesday, 24th January 2024.

The walk, originally planned for December 2023, was suspended due to the District Level Elections.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, said all is set for the walk, aimed at sensitizing the inhabitants of the region on the policy.

The NDC leadership mentioned that the walk will be led by former President John Dramani Mahama, the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, members of the NDC’s National Executive, and regional executives headed by Regional Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi.

According to the NDC leadership, procession will be held on the principal streets of the Kumasi metropolis, and attendees will finally converge at the Kumasi Jubilee Park, where speakers, including the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama, will address them.

“The planned route for the walk is as follows: Aboabo Post Office, through Pelele to On-the-ran to Manhyia Hospital, proceeding to Alabar Street, Kejetia Roundabout, Hello FM, A-life, Asafo Overpass, Labour Roundabout, and concluding at Jubilee Park,” the statement added

The NDC flagbearer will also proceed with his Building the Ghana We Want Tour, where he will engage with various sectors of the community, including traders, organized labour, artisans, and students.

The community engagements, according to the NDC, will provide an invaluable opportunity for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to share his vision, listen to the concerns of the people, and gather feedback directly from the grassroots.

The party maintained that it anticipates a highly productive and interactive series of events, fostering a stronger connection between the NDC and the people of the Ashanti Region.

