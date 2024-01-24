South African politician and founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is urging politicians in Africa to avoid promoting violence during elections.

This comes in the wake of precedents of political unrest resulting from electoral violence in countries, including Kenya, Liberia, Uganda, and Niger.

Speaking at a dialogue organized by the Arise Ghana Group in Accra on January 23, 2024, Malema underscored the need for African leaders to safeguard the principles of democracy.

“Africa must be stable, Africa must go through democracy, and elections shouldn’t result in blood on the floor. Africans must detest seeing their own blood. We must always protect each other because we love ourselves so much that we don’t want to see our own blood.”

White people don’t want to see their own blood. That is why it is not easy to see a white person kill another white person. Africans don’t have a problem seeing their own blood. We kill each other with the slightest provocation; we don’t negotiate power; we force our way into power,” the founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters stated.

————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital