President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed John Kwaning Mbroh as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

Kwaning Mbroh’s appointment takes effect from 1st February 2024.

The current CEO, Hayford Atta Krufi, is proceeding with his retirement after holding the position since 2017.

Kwaning Mbroh has expertise in pension systems and administration.

He has been the Coordinator of the Authority’s Risk-Based Supervision System (RBSS) deployment, which aims to strategically move the Authority from a compliance-based to a risk-based approach.

This involves the development of the underlying business processes manual, the RBSS framework manual, and the completion of a transitional RBS model.

The new CEO has participated in many local and international conferences on pensions and has represented the Authority at the technical committee levels of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS), the OECD Working Party on Private Pensions, the International Social Security Association (ISSA), and Ghana’s Financial Stability Council (FSC).

Before joining NPRA in 2018, he worked as a Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer, Head of the Department of Accountancy Studies, and Director of the Business Advisory Directorate of the Cape Coast Technical University between January 2006 and December 2017.

Mbroh also taught post-graduate first-year Accounting and Finance and final-year Corporate Finance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Institute of Distance Learning.

Between the 2013 and 2015 academic years, he supervised 15 postgraduate dissertations. From July 2002 to December 2005, he worked as the Accounts and Administrative Manager of a property management company, the Riverside Belvedere Management Company Limited, Westminster, London.