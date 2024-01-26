The ICJ’s preliminary rulings are drawing a mix of opinion on the streets of Israel’s biggest cities.

The court ruled that Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but stops short of ordering an immediate halt to operations.

Dvir, a Tel Aviv resident, tells Reuters news agency he thinks the result is a “good balance” and one that allows Israel to keep defending itself against Hamas.

Another man, Josh Mover, says: “I think there’s a lot of double standards placed on Israel.

“If you look at UN resolutions throughout the world, so many placed are indictments of Israel, and countries that are notorious for human rights violations seem to get by without the same scrutiny.”

Reacting to the ruling, author Deborah Jacobi says: “Nobody wants to see innocent civilians killed.

“We’ve lost a lot of really young, innocent Israeli lives who are just trying to protect us. And Hamas of course, is not going to surrender, and they’re not giving us our hostages back,” she tells the AFP news agency.

