South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ICJ’s ruling must be respected by all who recognise the the court, including Israel.

Speaking after the court’s ruling on the application brought by his country, Ramaphosa says South Africa expects Israel, “as a self-proclaimed democracy, and as a state that respects the rule of law,” to abide by the ruling.

“Some have told us we should mind our own business and not get involved in the affairs of other countries and yet it is very much our place as the people who know too well the pain of dispossession, discrimination, state sponsored violence,” he says.

He says following the ruling, there should be more effort towards a ceasefire, and that an end to the conflict through a two-state solution that would grant Palestinians self-determination.

