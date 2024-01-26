Multifaceted Ghanaian celebrity John Dumelo has graduated from the University of Ghana Law School with a Master’s Degree in Law (Natural Resources)

The actor, farmer and Politician announcing the feat in a post on X on Friday, January 27, 2024, expressed his gratitude to God and used the hashtag #3rdmasters to indicate that this is his third master’s degree overall.

“I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law(Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!! #idey4u #3rdmasters #PraiseGod #UGCongregation,” he wrote.

In July 2022, John Dumelo earned his second master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Additionally, in May 2023, his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, was called to the bar in Ghana. He proudly shared this news on social media to celebrate his wife’s achievement.

In the 2020 general elections in Ghana, he contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and lost the contest to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP

The actor is contesting the election again in the upcoming 2024 general elections