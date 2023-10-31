n Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo fulfilled his promise to walk backward barefoot from the main gate of the University of Ghana to the campus of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon.

Dumelo had made the vow during the National Science and Maths Quiz, where he passionately supported his alma mater, Achimota School.

He had pledged to undertake the lengthy trek if Achimota did not emerge victorious.

Unfortunately, Achimota lost to PRESEC in the competition, prompting calls on social media for Dumelo to fulfil his promise.

The aspiring Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon under the ticket of the opposition NDC set off on his journey at 4:00 PM, surrounded by a large crowd of supporters and media personnel.

Watch the video below: