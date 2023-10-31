The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced that the house will launch an inquiry into the spillage of the Akosombo dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Thousands of residents in parts of the Volta and Eastern regions have been displaced, and several properties have been destroyed by the spillage of excess water from the dam.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Bagbin said it was unacceptable for the VRA to have carried out the spillage without a well-thought-through security and safety preparedness plan.

“But let me say that it is unacceptable that an activity as potentially destructive as dam spillage was done without a well-thought-through security and safety preparedness plan. As such, parliament will take the necessary action to enquire into the matter and make recommendations for the protection of property and lives living along the Volta River and lake and other settlements along river birds.”

“This is a national assignment and parliament should be seen to be leading in finding solutions to this somehow perennial problem confronting the nation,” he stated.

Bagbin also urged all MPs to rally behind their colleagues whose constituencies had been affected by the spillage.