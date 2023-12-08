The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ayawaso West Wuogon has described as dramatic claims by the National Democratic Congress’ John Dumelo that he is being sabotaged.

The NDC’s 2024 parliamentary candidate in a media engagement accused the member of parliament for the constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of deliberately stifling his efforts at contributing to the development of the constituency.

According to Dumelo, plans to dredge some drains in the constituency were thwarted by the MP and streetlights donated to be fixed on some routes in Legon have also not been utilized.

Reacting to the accusations, the NPP’s Ayawaso West Wuogon chairman, Alhaji Osman Iddrisu noted that there is no truth in the comments by Dumelo.

“We are not sabotaging anybody and you know, it is a competition, and as I told you, we are here to win and we are not relenting.

“John is always dramatic because he comes from the movie industry. Who will stop you from installing a streetlight? If it is dredging too, you go and dredge and nobody can stop you. All he is saying is gimmicks. When you are from an industry, it can influence your actions.”