Scores of inhabitants within Boadi, Emena, Apemso, Appiadu, Kokoben, Kotei, Deduako and other surrounding communities in the Oforikrom Municipality have poured onto the streets to demonstrate over the poor road network within the enclave.

The frustrated residents lament that the terrible nature of their roads has made commuting in the area a daunting task.

Daily users of the various roads within the Oforikrom Municipality say their vehicles have been breaking down frequently due to the poor nature of those roads.

The protestors in showing their disappointment with authorities over their failure to fulfil their promises of fixing the roads, converged in front of the Member of Parliament’s residence, as they accused him of not doing enough to address their concerns.

Reading a petition addressed to the municipal chief executive for Oforikrom and the Member of Parliament for the area, the convenor for the demonstration, Jerry James Sukah called on the government to consider the fixing of the roads a priority.