The Bekwai Forestry Commission has arrested seven persons including a Chinese national and six Ghanaians over illegal mining in the Oda Forest Reserve.

Ernest Adofo, the Bekwai District Forest Manager, revealed that the culprits were caught in the act within the district of the Ashanti region.

“We had the information Yesterday morning that some people are mining in the Oda Forest Reserve in the Amansie Central. We organized about 20 members from the Rapid Response Team in Dunkwa, Assin Fosu, Nkawie, and Mpraeso and visited the site yesterday morning. Indeed, when we went, it was true,” Ernest Adofo said in an interview on Adom News.

Following the arrest he said, the authorities took decisive action by burning six excavators that were being used by these illegal operators.

“When we went, there were six excavators and some machinery at the site and the team burnt them all so the perpetrators would not return for the machines. So we arrested seven of them consisting of a Chinese man and six Ghanaians.”

The individuals who were detained include Ghanaians Michael Corsa (28), Basit Shiizu (28), Amadu Musah (37), Prince Boakye (20), Amedodzi KOFI (30), and Akwasi Adu (30), as well as a 44-year-old Chinese national named Shi Tianchao.