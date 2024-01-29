Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has assured all and sundry, especially party faithful, of retaining the seat in the 2024 elections.

She maintained that this can only be achieved through unity and togetherness.

“One person cannot do it alone, and that is the reason the Polling Stations [Electoral College] were expanded,” she said.

Madam Seyram Alhassan stated this on Friday, January 26, when she was acclaimed as the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows the disqualification of Samuel Owusu Amankwa, who had wanted to contest the First Deputy Majority Whip.

As per the party’s constitution, she was to be acclaimed as an unopposed candidate.

The event at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Shiashie attracted several party officers, including the Greater Accra Region Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, and Regional Organizer Prince Obeng.

Mr. Otoo Agorhom called for unity, urging the disqualified candidate and his supporters to come on board for the task ahead.

“We need all of them,” he stressed. “This cannot be a victory for Maa Lydia.”

Two officials of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC)—Ruth Arthur and Lydia Egyir—supervised the acclamation.

As per the outcome, Madam Seyram Alhassan will face John Setor Dumelo again in the contest for who will become MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency from January 7, 2025.

