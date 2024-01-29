U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan has paid an honorary visit to the W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Pan-African Culture in Cantonments.

The visit comprised a tour of the tomb, where he solemnly spent time with the Pan-Africanist.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Regan recounted, “Reflecting on being a Black man in America, knowing his [W. E. B. Du Bois] contributions to organizations like NWNCPE, historic institutions like Harvard, Howard, etc., and to major countries around the world, from the continent of Africa to China, this is to show that I’m honouring his legacy, seeing some of these things up close and personal for myself.”

Commenting on Biden’s administration on addressing climate change, he stated, “The Biden administration is the first to pursue one of the most aggressive pieces of legislation about the climate crisis while also considering adaptation.”

He applauded Ghana’s commitments in combating climate change and highlighted its key role at the international level, “When we think about intellectual capacity around technological investment like renewable energy, clean energy, and when we think about what Ghanaians are doing in terms of their part in providing the critical mineral resources for the new supply chain, it is important that we have a strategic partnership with this country. It is important that we continue to learn from one another. So, we are excited to be here.”

About Michael S. Regan

Michael Stanley Regan (born August 6, 1976) is an American environmental regulator. He has been serving as the 16th administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency since March 11, 2021. He is the first African American man to serve in the role.