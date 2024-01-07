The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is urging the government to as a matter of urgency, return to the negotiation table with all teacher unions in the country to address the outstanding issues from challenges raised last year with regards to their conditions of service.

According to NAGRAT, it is imperative for the government to begin the negotiations now and conclude in the shortest possible time for cool heads to prevail to end all uncertainties, which may likely trigger some strike actions.

Speaking to the media at the Adonten Senior High School in the Akuapem South Municipality on the sidelines of a health screening and fun games to kick off a series of activities earmarked for the commemoration of NAGRAT’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations, the Eastern Regional Chairman of NAGRAT Awoonor Yevu Godwin who dispelled claims their request is premised on the fact that it’s an election year and called on government to show commitment to the welfare of teachers.

“We are asking the government to begin negotiations with the leadership of all the teacher unions in the country so that in the shortest possible time, they will come out with a very good proposal and come to the table and all teachers will know what the government has for us.”