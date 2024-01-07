Pan African event, The Convention 2024, has been called off few hours to the programme.

The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Independence Square, coinciding with Ghana’s Constitution Day.

But the organisers in a statement indicated that the government directed them to call off The Convention a few hours before its commencement.

According to the New Africa Foundation, the organisers, all the speakers who included Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi, and thousands of patrons had filled the Independence Square for the event when the directive for the cancellation reached them.

The organisers described the cancellation as shocking as the government had approved the event as far back as November 2023 and apologised to the disappointed patrons.

“We regret to inform you that the Government has cancelled the above Pan African Event which was to take place today at the Independence square in Accra, Ghana. All the special guests have arrived and thousands of people have come from all over Ghana as well as around the globe for this historic event. We have just been informed of the cancelation of this event a couple of hours before its commencement. This event was approved by the government in November of 2023. This came as a shock to us and a devastation to our dignitaries and special guests who flew in from around the world.

“We at the New Africa Foundation apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to our audience and the public alike. Please be aware that this situation is and was beyond our control.”