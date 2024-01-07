The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President has clarified why it prevented organizers of the pan-African event, The Convention 2024, from going ahead with the ceremony today, Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Black Star Square.

Organizers of the event, New Africa Foundation, had accused the government of ordering them to cancel the programme at the last minute despite granting approval in November 2023.

Speakers for the event ncluded Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi.

Deputy Director of the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, Dr. Nadia Adongo Fynn, in a statement, said the decision was because of an “unforeseen” state event scheduled to take place at the venue.

“We write to revoke immediately the permission granted per our letter No.OP/PH/02 dated 11th November 2023 which approved your request to use the Black Star Square for the above event.”

“This decision has been necessitated by an unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue. Under the circumstances, the amount of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis (GHc10, 000.00) paid by your office for the use of the venue will be refunded. We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” Dr. Nadia Fynn added in the statement.

Some Ghanaians who thronged the venue on Sunday to participate in the event were stranded as security personnel reportedly denied them access to the facility.