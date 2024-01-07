At a joyous moment when the people of Asante Akyem Central are singing and drumming in the aftermath, the NEIP CEO went through a successful vetting at the NPP Ashanti Regional Headquarters.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, in an interview with the media, stated that when elected, he plans to establish the Asante Akyem Central Educational Fund to support education in the constituency.

“I will establish the Asante Akyem Central Educational Fund to support the youth in this area. We have already been securing scholarships for students in Asante Akim Central. The opportunities will be great when I’m elected,” he said.

The fund will be managed by experts in the educational background to ensure that the right thing is being done. According to him, the fund will be run by donor support and philanthropists across the globe.

Mr. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah added that the support given to him by the people of Asante Akim Central will not be in vain but rather bring restoration in terms of development in the area.

“Asante Akyem Central Constituency has come a long way through a lack of development and progress. When I’m elected, I will restore hope, infrastructural development, and youth empowerment,” he stated.

He was optimistic that with God on his side, he is going to deliver all promises he made to the people of Asante Akyem Central. According to him, the number (3) spot on the ballot paper shows a clear indication of resounding victory come January 27, 2024. He said the number (3) represents God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, indicating that the battle is in the hands of the Lord.

He appealed to his followers to avoid politics of insult and rather propagate the good works he has done for the people of Asante Akyem Central.