The Member of Parliament for the Builsa South constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak, says the National Democratic Congress’ decision to cancel the teacher licensure exam should the party emerge victorious in the 2024 polls remains unchanged.

According to him, the NDC is of the view that the exam can’t be used as the optimal method for qualifying teachers for recruitment hence the position

Mr. Apaak’s comments follow the National Teaching Council’s decision to offer a second chance to trainees who did not pass the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams to retake the test.

The NTC has set March 2024 for the over 8,000 teachers who fell below the required threshold to retake the exams.

During a Citi News interview, Dr. Apaak who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, affirmed that the exams will be abolished if the NDC comes into power.

“Our position has not changed as far as cancelling the licensure exams is concerned. We don’t believe it is the best option in terms of licensing teachers. It is not by writing an exam, and so the deficiencies ought to be looked at within the proven processes, and the licensing process must also take place within the training period that the young teachers are still in school and not after.”

Out of over 20,000 teachers who participated in the exams in 2023, 8,000 did not meet the required threshold.

Dr. Christian Addea Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council, stated in an interview with Citi News on Monday that the Council is committed to ensuring failed trainees retake the exam in March 2024.

