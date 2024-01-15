The 8,000 teachers who failed the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams have been given a chance to retake the exams in March this year.

Out of over 20,000 teachers who participated in the exams, 8,000 did not meet the required threshold.

Dr. Christian Addea Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council, says the Council is committed to ensuring that only qualified teachers are placed in classrooms.

“People have been talking about the fact that we failed people because there is no vacancy for the Ministry of Education or the Ghana Education Service to employ them, but for us at the National Teaching Council, we don’t regulate and license only public school teachers. So, we expect that when people go through the system and they get licensed, some of them may get absorbed by the Ministry of Education or the Ghana Education Service.”

Out of the 20,181 teachers who sat for the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) 2&3, a significant number of 9,556—over 30%—failed to meet the pass mark.

