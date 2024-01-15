Morocco may have made history in 2022 by becoming the first African team to reach the Fifa World Cup semi-finals, but the continent’s dominant footballing force lies further down the coast in Senegal.

The Teranga Lions are defending their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Ivory Coast this month, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Senegal are also reigning continental champions at Under-17 and Under-20 level, and even won the African Nations Championship (CHAN), the competition for domestic-based players for the first time last year.

Aliou Cisse’s men begin their Group C campaign with a derby against The Gambia on Monday (14:00 GMT) as they look to become the first side to register back-to-back Afcon triumphs since Egypt won their third in a row in 2010.

“We have just the one star,” the 47-year-old, referring to having lifted the trophy just once, said.

“We are keen to win again, to continue winning it.”