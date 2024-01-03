Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is advocating for another term for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), based on the current government’s track record in education, health, industry, and other critical sectors.

Citing the government’s agenda to transform the country’s public schools and the introduction of free second-cycle education, Dr. Adutwum called on Ghanaians to vote for the NPP based on the party’s sterling performance.

“My word to voters is that there is no constitutional provision that says you can’t do beyond eight. Our government has done well, come to education, we have free secondary education, free TVET, now the transformation of public schools and if you look at our track record in health, in industry, in every sector, we deserve another term. So what we are saying is that Ghanaians should vote for NPP under the leadership of the now-flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bamumia. So it is our hope that voters will look at what we have done and based on that, make a decision to keep NPP in power for the next 4 to 8 years and beyond.”

Speaking to journalists at the Osei Adutwum Senior High School in the Bosomtwe Constituency after presenting cash and other items to widows, he noted that measures being put in place in the education sector have significantly transformed the Bosomtwe Constituency.

“Bosomtwe is on track and becoming a learning hub in the country. It will be a place where students come to learn and acquire knowledge and skills. I want it to be second to none in Ghana and probably West Africa in terms of the concentration of education facilities and education opportunities. If you come to Bosomtwe now, our technical institutes and high schools are about 12. We believe that if we continue to build on that and strengthen the existing schools, we can truly make this the learning hub of Ghana where students come to learn and acquire skills irrespective of where they come from.”

He added, “Beyond 2024, you are going to see a transformed Bosomtwe, a place where we have more engineers per capita than any other place in Ghana. If we work well, any place in Africa. So our goal is to make sure that this becomes the centerpiece when you talk about education not just in Ghana but in Africa and probably in the world. I believe that parents have a role to play in terms of ensuring that their children, and grandchildren, go through education.”

He urged parents to take the education of their wards seriously by taking advantage of the government’s free educational policy.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done something that we never imagined was going to happen in our country, free secondary school. But parents also have a role to play, encouraging the children to go to school and where there’s a need, making sure that they come and seek support for their wards.”

“I have supported about 22 students with trunks, chop boxes, mattresses, and some money to buy their provisions. Another 45 are going to be supported. I was just appealing to them [parents] that in case there’s a need, we are here to support them. But they should also step up and ensure that the education of their children receives priority in their families and their own lives.”