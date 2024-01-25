The national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed its parliamentary primary in the Akuapem South constituency.

This is to make way to hear a petition received from the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo.

Frank Aidoo petitioned the leadership of the party to allow him to contest the party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024, following the withdrawal of the incumbent MP, O.B Amoah from the race.

O.B Amoah had earlier indicated his unwillingness to seek a fourth term as MP for Akuapem South. However, he made a U-turn and picked up nomination forms to seek re-election for the seat.

The NPP’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in a statement, indicated that the postponement is to allow the leadership to address the concerns raised and called for cooperation from supporters.

Below is the party’s full statement.

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has resolved to postpone the AKUAPEM SOUTH parliamentary primary, initially scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024. This decision is in response to petitions received, accompanied by recommendations from both the constituency executive committee and the regional executive committee. The postponement aims to ensure comprehensive consultations and address raised concerns.

We continue to rely on your unflinching commitment and cooperation.

Thank you.

—————

