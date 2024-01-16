The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority and NPP Parliamentary aspirant for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hayford Siaw, has accused incumbent MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh of supervising the removal of his campaign posters.

Siaw claims that his supporters observed a member from the incumbent’s party in the act of removing his posters, but their concerns were disregarded.

A video circulating on social media further captures an individual purportedly from the incumbent MP’s camp physically assaulting a member of Siaw’s team who questioned him about the defacement of the campaign materials.

Sources from Citi News report that bystanders had to step in to prevent the situation from escalating, highlighting the mounting tensions between the two political camps.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Hayford Siaw emphasized that this incident marked the second occasion where the incumbent, along with his team, was allegedly involved in defacing his posters.

Siaw explained that the incumbent justified the removal by claiming ownership of the particular spot where the posters were displayed.

Siaw recounted, “Subsequently, we went to paste the posters back at the same location, and fortunately for them again, this time accompanied by the incumbent, he went with new guys. There was a confrontation and as you know, calm was restored.”