Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, received commendation from the vetting panel of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region when he appeared before them on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

He was showered with praise for his unflinching support of the NPP across the country.

The vetting is part of the process leading to the selection of the party’s parliamentary candidates for constituencies held by the NPP.

The panel, chaired by NPP National Organiser, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, unanimously touted Dr. Prempeh’s long-standing support for the party from his opposition days to being in government.

“For us, the truth is that we really have no questions for you except to say that we want to commend you for being a great anchor for our party, not just in the Ashanti Region but in the whole of Ghana. We appreciate you for all you do for the New Patriotic Party,” remarked Henry Nana Boakye to the approval of the other members.

Dr. Prempeh used the opportunity to reiterate his confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability as the flagbearer of the party to lead the NPP to victory in December.

“The NPP government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has had external shocks militating against performance. Therefore, I believe that our victory in December will afford us the full opportunity with His Excellency Bawumia to make a point to Ghanaians that we can do it on a good day,” he said.

Other members of the panel included Ashanti Regional Women Organiser, Nana Ama Ampomah, Regional Nasara Coordinator, and a representative from the MMDCEs in the region.

The NPP primaries to select parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting MPs are slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.