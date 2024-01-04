Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the damage they have caused to the economy over their 8-year rule.

Mr. Mahama said he is poised to repair the damage caused by the recklessness of the government in the next NDC government.

Delivering his New Year message on January 3 in a live broadcast, Mr. Mahama called on the electorate to reject the NPP in the 2024 polls for plunging the country into an economic quagmire.

He expressed his commitment to writing the wrongs committed by the government if elected.

“I feel your pain, your despair. The NPP has brought economic calamity upon us. We all know that drastic action is needed to reset our nation on the right path. That process must start in earnest with the 2024 polls. I’m happy to present myself as the man with the experience Ghana needs today to take us out of the doldrums that we have been plunged into. I’m here to offer hope to you all, and I’m committed to repairing the damage done to our economy and creating a brighter future for all Ghanaians,” the flagbearer of the NDC pledged.

He promised to lead the charge by creating new opportunities for Ghanaians, alleviating them from their unbearable hardships.

Mr. Mahama highlighted the lack of socio-economic and infrastructural development in the government’s management of the economy.

“The ultimate measure of leadership is not personal, and familiar gain, but selfless service to all, regardless of their background or political affiliations. This, sadly, is what we the people of Ghana have lacked over the last few years. We all lived painfully through the challenges that the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has inflicted on us.”

He stressed, “Through their reckless mismanagement of the economy, poor governance, bare-faced corruption, and profligate expenditure, at the expense of socio-economic and infrastructural development, 2023 has been nothing but a continuation of hardships, a high cost of living, and worsening poverty for Ghanaians. The 2024 budget provides no hope for an improvement in our circumstances. They sought to squeeze the last blood from Ghanaians through taxes.”

Mr. Mahama also highlighted some of the key interventions he seeks to embark on to propel the economy.