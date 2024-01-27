The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond says he remains the “undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion of Adansi Asokwa.”

The Trade and Industry Minister beat Samuel Binfoh Darkwa in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary held in the Adansi Asokwa on Saturday, January 27.

He won the primary with 311 votes while Mr Binfoh Darkwa polled 125 votes.

Addressing journalists after being declared winner of the polls, the Trades Minister said “Mohammed Ali of blessed memory after I think he had beaten George Foreman he said ‘I am the undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion fo the politics of Adansi Asokwa.’ I remain the champion, undefeated no champion, no ‘libilibi,’ no mouth no mouth, nobody.”

He further advised future contenders to look elsewhere, adding that he can not be stopped by anyone except God.

“I want to tell people who want to contest the Adansi Asokwa seat [that] when thank God there is still some life in me you must go and blow the necessary sear. People of Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond is unbeatable, he is unstoppable. The only person who beats and stops KT Hammond is the Almighty Allah,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Adansi Asokwa MP earlier accused Mr Darkwah of employing thugs to assault his supporters.

He alleged that his supporters were attacked in the early hours of Saturday, January 27.

