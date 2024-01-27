The Minister of Energy and sitting Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, has won the Manhyia South NPP primary held on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

He polled 486 votes representing 88.5% as against 63 votes polled by his contender Helina Pinamang representing 11.5%.

With this emphatic victory, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh seeks his 5th term in Parliament, having made his debut appearance on the constituency’s political scene in 2008. Delegates who spoke to newsmen earlier in the day were confident of Dr. Prempeh’s resounding victory, given his sterling leadership as a Member of Parliament since 2008.

In a post on Facebook earlier in the day, the Energy Minister expressed optimism that the process was going to be smooth

“Manhyia South will, once again, rise to the occasion,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh also made the following remarks after filing his nomination on his Facebook page

“In my remarks, I expressed my deepest appreciation to the rank and file of the NPP in the constituency for their unflinching support, since my debut on the political scene of the constituency in 2008. Through their immense support, we have collectively achieved so much for our party and the constituency. However, I believe that there is still more to do and so, have decided to avail myself, yet again, to the service of my people. Service, Sacrifice and Selflessness remain my cardinal pillars as a politician.

He added, “I believe that my performance as Member of Parliament, in all modesty, is a matter of public record and thus, will continue to work fervently to increase the fortunes of the party in the constituency, in support of the NPP flagbearer, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia next year.”

“I commit, fully, to the democratic tenets of our party in this internal exercise and, I have no doubt, that Manhyia South, my beloved constituency will, once again rise to the occasion to deepen the attractiveness of the NPP.”

